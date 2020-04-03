Hugh Jackman's 'The Greatest Showman' Has A Secret Wolverine Egg; Fans Are Thrilled

Hugh Jackman is one of the most well-known celebrities in Hollywood. The actor has starred in several films and is well-known for his roles in Les Misérables, Logan, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men and many more. Recently, fans of Hugh Jackman witnessed something unusual in his recent film The Greatest Showman and are super thrilled about it.

A Twitter handle recently shared a photo of the hidden Wolverine Easter egg in his film The Greatest Showman which released in 2017. After discovering it for over three years, the picture of the hidden Wolverine Easter egg has taken the internet by a storm.

In the picture, one can see the credentials of the executive producer James Mangold. And on the top corners of the border, one can notice a Wolverine hand and an Easter egg in it. Check out the picture below.

There is a Wolverine Easter egg in the opening credits border of ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017) pic.twitter.com/BWHQan15mj — Hidden Easter Eggs (@FilmEasterEggs) April 2, 2020

Seeing the hidden Wolverine Easter egg fans were amazed looking at it. They soon went on to tag their friends showing them the super cool secret. Check out a few fan reactions on this hidden wolverine Easter egg.

That is really really cool! — anna little (@pussels68) April 2, 2020

oh my — /mʌriʌ/ (@mujerconvelo) April 2, 2020

@GerriPop I'm sure youd appreciate this little egg — Sasha 🌈 (@SashaAnimator) April 2, 2020

@GraceRandolph have you seen this cool little detail? pretty neat — VicCc (@HausofVic) April 2, 2020

About the film

Apart from Hugh Jackman, the film The Greatest Showman also starred Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson in pivotal roles. The film is based on a musical biographical drama. The film is helmed by Michael Gracey and written by Jenny Bicks and Bill Condon.

