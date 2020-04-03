Hugh Jackman Shares Video Of Doctors Dancing While Taking Break; Watch Here

With Coronavirus outbreak causing havoc across the world, doctors from different parts of the globe are indulging in creative activities to reduce stress from their usual hectic schedule. Actor Hugh Jackman has shared a video of a group of doctors from the United States dancing while taking a small break from their duty.

The Wolverine actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the video which has garnered more than 5 million views. The video shows four doctors dancing on the song, Cha Cha Slide at the Oregon Health and Science University.

Hugh Jackman while sharing the video on his Instagram profile dubbed the doctors as the real superheroes. The video was first shared by the doctor himself, who wrote that while social distancing amid the crisis is important that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun. The doctor had shared many dancing videos previously on his Instagram account.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 55,000 lives across the world and has infected over 10,40,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19.

The United States and France have also surpassed China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. Iran and the United Kingdom are also on the verge of overtaking China in terms of deaths recorded. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

