Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman Yet Again, This Time On His Wedding Anniversary

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been known to troll each other hilariously on social media. The two actors indulge in funny banters from time to time and leave no stone unturned in order to pull each other's legs. This time around, Ryan Reynolds left a hilarious comment under Hugh Jackman's 24th wedding anniversary post.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively donate USD 400,000 to four hardest-hit hospitals in New York

Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman recently celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Hugh Jackman can often be seen posting adorable photos with Deborra but this time around, Ryan Reynolds could not stop himself from trolling Hugh. The actor had a hilarious advice for Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra as he wrote, "Hang in there, Deb." This hilarious comment by Ryan Reynolds was appreciated by netizens who gave it over 13 thousand likes. Check it out:

Also read: Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber and other celebs who are extending support amidst coronavirus

Also read: Ryan Reynolds has a hilarious 'fanboying' response to watching Blake's 'Gossip Girl'

The duo has been having funny lighthearted feuds on social media for a while now. Earlier, Hugh Jackman had posted a photoshopped poster of Ryan's film Free Guy which digitally replaced Ryan's face on the poster with Hugh's. The actor also claimed that having his photo in the poster instead of Ryan Reynolds' can prove to be a better promotional tool. Check it out below:

Also read: Ryan Reynolds reveals what he is actually doing during the Coroanvirus lockdown

Also read: Ryan Reynolds gives a shout out to healthcare workers, calls them 'the real heroes'

Official truce with @realhughjackman! As a gesture of goodwill, I’m gonna make a beautiful ad for his company, Laughing Man Coffee. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/M91iBBydO7 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 31, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.