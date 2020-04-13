The Debate
Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman Yet Again, This Time On His Wedding Anniversary

Hollywood News

Ryan Reynolds recently took to his Instagram and posted a hilarious comment under actor Hugh Jackman's 24th wedding anniversary post. Read more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
ryan reynolds

Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been known to troll each other hilariously on social media. The two actors indulge in funny banters from time to time and leave no stone unturned in order to pull each other's legs. This time around, Ryan Reynolds left a hilarious comment under Hugh Jackman's 24th wedding anniversary post.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively donate USD 400,000 to four hardest-hit hospitals in New York

Ryan Reynolds trolls Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman recently celebrated his 24th wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness. Hugh Jackman can often be seen posting adorable photos with Deborra but this time around, Ryan Reynolds could not stop himself from trolling Hugh. The actor had a hilarious advice for  Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra as he wrote, "Hang in there, Deb." This hilarious comment by Ryan Reynolds was appreciated by netizens who gave it over 13 thousand likes. Check it out:

Also read:  Ryan Reynolds, Justin Bieber and other celebs who are extending support amidst coronavirus

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

vancity reynolds

Also read: Ryan Reynolds has a hilarious 'fanboying' response to watching Blake's 'Gossip Girl'

The duo has been having funny lighthearted feuds on social media for a while now. Earlier, Hugh Jackman had posted a photoshopped poster of Ryan's film Free Guy which digitally replaced Ryan's face on the poster with Hugh's.  The actor also claimed that having his photo in the poster instead of Ryan Reynolds' can prove to be a better promotional tool. Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Also read: Ryan Reynolds reveals what he is actually doing during the Coroanvirus lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

Also read: Ryan Reynolds gives a shout out to healthcare workers, calls them 'the real heroes'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on

 

 

 

First Published:
