Hugh Jackman Tests Positive For COVID; Urges Fans To Stay 'healthy And Safe'

Hugh Jackman recently posted a video on social media revealing that he has tested positive for COVID-19 urging his fans to stay safe and stay healthy. He even shared details about the symptoms he was suffering from and informed everyone that he was doing fine. Announcing the cancellation of some of his upcoming shows, Hugh informed people about the procedure to get refunds.

Hugh Jackman recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip of himself in which he was seen wearing a mask and addressing his fans to announce that he has been tested positive for COVID. As he wished everyone a good morning, he said that he wanted everyone to hear from him that he has been tested COVID positive and added that he had mild symptoms like cold, a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose.

Adding to it, he also revealed that despite these symptoms, he was doing fine and assured everyone that he will be doing every possible thing to get better and get back on stage as soon as he can. While signing off, he asked everyone to stay safe, healthy and be kind.

The caption read, "I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for COVID. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year." (sic)

Several celebrity artists, as well as fans, took to Hugh Jackman's Instagram post and sent prayers to him for a speedy recovery. Some of them also added how shocking it was for them to hear about him getting tested positive for COVID while others dropped in heart emojis to send their love and wishes for him. Take a look at some of the reactions to Hugh Jackman's latest Instagram post.

He also announced the cancellation of some of his upcoming shows and mentioned that they will be resumed on 2 January. Take a look-

