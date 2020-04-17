Hugh Jackman Reveals Why He Said No To Taylor Swift's 'Cats'

Hugh Jackman is one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood. He is famous for his roles as the mutant Wolverine in the X-Men series apart from other movies like Prestige, Kate and Leopold and many more. However, according to reports, Jackman had turned down Taylor Swift's musical fantasy movie, Cats.

In an interview with an international portal, Hugh Jackman revealed that Cats director, Tom Hooper had asked him to join the cast. However, being busy with his other work, Jackman refused the director. He said how Hooper had approached him very early for Cats but he declined because he was not "available" at that time.

Taylor Swift's Cats is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical of the same name. The story revolves around a tribe of cats who meet every year to decide who will ascend to Heaviside Layer and come back alive to a new life. Cats stars Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and James Corden in important roles. Despite such an illustrious cast, the movie failed miserably at the box office with critics and fans trolling the movie terribly.

Hugh Jackman had previously worked with Tom Hooper in the critically acclaimed musical, Les Miserables. The 2012 adaptation was based on Victor Hugo's novel on the same name. Jackman played the role of prisoner Jean Valjean who broke from his parole to start a new life. The movie also starred Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter, Russel Crowe, Dakota Fanning, Sacha Baron Cohen in important roles. Hugh Jackman received the Golden Globe for his performance while the movie received a host of other awards.

