Ryan Reynolds Sought His Revenge On Hugh Jackman With The Most Epic Prank | See Pic

Ryan Reynolds pulled the most epic prank on his friend Hugh Jackman. This prank seemed like a revenge prank for the one that Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal pulled on Ryan during their Christmas celebrations in 2018. Keep reading and take a look at this hilarious prank pulled by Ryan Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds pulls the most epic revenge prank on Jackman

Ryan Reynolds and his friendship with Hugh Jackman has been all about pulling the most epic pranks on each other. But one of the most epic pranks pulled by Hugh Jackman on Ryan Reynolds was back in 2018, when Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal invited Ryan Reynolds for a Christmas party and told him that it was a sweater party. But when Reynolds showed up to the party, he realised it was a prank. He then went on to post this picture on Instagram, which gave rise to some of the most epic memes on the internet.

But Ryan Reynolds sought his sweet revenge from Hugh Jackman for this prank. This time Ryan Reynolds sent out an invite to Hugh Jackman with the same sweater party theme. Hugh Jackman then turned up in the same sweater that Ryan Reynolds was sporting during the last sweater party. Hugh Jackman took to Instagram and posted a picture of this prank pulled by Ryan Reynolds. He added the caption, “I can’t believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too #thesweaterreturns.”

When Hugh Jackman posted the same picture on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds did not miss out on the chance to tweet something funny in return. Hugh Jackman had added the same caption as his Instagram post to the picture he tweeted. Ryan Reynolds replied to this tweet by stating, “I don’t recall mentioning underwear.” Take a look at this hilarious Twitter exchange between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

I can’t believe I agreed to wear the matching underwear too. pic.twitter.com/mpaEfiGzuy — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 20, 2019

I don’t recall mentioning underwear. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 20, 2019

