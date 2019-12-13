Hugh Jackman Hits Back At Ryan Reynolds' Fraud Accusations With Wolverine Claws, See Post

While many celebrities have entertained their fans with interactive sessions on social media platforms, it seems like actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have found a unique way. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been engaged in a hilarious social media feud for some time now, with the actor-duo constantly taking digs at each other. Recently, Ryan Reynolds sarcastically called Hugh Jackman a fraud, to which Hugh Jackman had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman: The Actor's Top 3 Film Roles That Influenced His Career

Hugh Jackman reacts to Ryan Reynold’s ‘fraud’ comment

Recently, Ryan Reynolds marked his presence on Australia Today Show for the promotion of his upcoming action-entertainer, 6 Underground. When asked about his feud with Hugh, Ryan jokingly remarked that Hugh Jackman is pure evil and has been duping the Australians. Throwing a sarcastic shade at Jackman, Reynolds added that Jackman is a fellow Canadian from Winnipeg and claims himself to be an Australian. Recently, Hugh Jackman took to his official Instagram handle to react to Ryan’s sarcastic jibe. Sharing an edited meme featuring the Wolverine with extended claws, Hugh Jackman penned a message for Ryan Reynold which says, “Who you callin’ a fraud?”. Take a look at the post shared by Hugh:

Also Read | Deadpool: Refresh Your Memory With The Funniest Scenes From The Popular Ryan Reynolds Film

Fans React to Hugh Jackman's comment:

New phone who dis? — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 12, 2019

If marvel wants to respond to dc taking the title of highest grossing film with joker. A wolverine vs Deadpool or just collab between the two would break the world. Hugh as wolvie and Ryan as pool equals fort Knox amounts of cash. May need a trilogy. Story telling and all. pic.twitter.com/Oz6uzjIegl — Serefin71 (@SerefinIM4H) December 12, 2019

I would buy a week full of tickets and binge watch the 🤬 out of it!! If my blood type isn't pop corn at the end of the week, then I can continue!! — Danilo Metzger (@danilometzger) December 12, 2019

Also Read | Hugh Grant Next PM? Fans Turn 'Love Actually' Scene Into Election Meme

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds Opens About Getting Crushed By A Drunk Driver When He Was 19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.