Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Planned To Quit Acting Due To A Project 2 Years Ago

Jennifer Aniston was going to quit the entertainment industry? In a recent podcast interview, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S alum revealed that was planning to quit acting after taking on a certain project. Jennifer Aniston revealed that the project “sucked the life” out of her.

When Jennifer Aniston planned on quitting industry

Jennifer Aniston became a household name after she starred as Rachel Green on the NBC’s F.R.I.E.N.D.S. While working on the show, Aniston became a part of many projects. It has been nearly two decades since Jennifer Aniston has been working in the industry as an actor and now as an executive producer.

But in a recent interview with iHeartRadio’s podcast, Smartless, Jennifer Aniston made a shocking revelation. In the interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed that a couple of years ago she was planning to quit acting. She cited that she planned on quitting the entertainment industry after taking on an “unprepared project”.

While talking about this project, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor revealed that while working on the project in the last two years of her life “crossed” her mind and added that it had never happened before. Jennifer Aniston continued and added that the project “sucked the life out of me”. She even questioned whether acting interests her anymore.

While speaking about this “unprepared project” Jennifer reassured that the show she was talking about was not her current Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. The F.R.I.E.N.D.S. alum not only is the lead actor of the show but is also the executive producer. During the podcast interview, Jennifer Aniston was asked what she would do if decides to quit the industry.

Aniston answered by saying that she has no immediate plans to quit the industry. But if she ever does, she would likely pursue a career in “interior design”. She described the career option as her “happy place” and added that she loves it. After discussing this “unprepared project”, Jennifer Aniston revealed the best time she had while working “on-screen”.

Her response can be considered as heart-melting for many F.R.I.E.N.D.S. fans. Rachel Green a.k.a. Aniston revealed that it is “no brainer” that she has fond memories from her time on F.R.I.E.N.D.S. She added that the show has bagged the top spot when it comes to having a good time while working on a show.

