I Care A Lot Spoilers: Three Important Spoilers From The Film Revealed

I Care a Lot is a J Blakeson directorial and recently released on OTT giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in various countries. While the film is gaining positive reviews from fans and critics alike, the spoilers from the film are doing rounds on social media and a number of fans of the actors are also searching for the same. So here is a list of several spoilers from the film.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the film

I Care a Lot spoilers

The lead character dies

Marla, who is the lead character in the film, dies in the end at a time when she seemed unbeatable. During the course of the film, several times Marla emerged from situations that seemed like the end of her character. Several times she dodged her deaths which were plotted by a Russian mob boss for conning him and his mother. Once, when she was drugged and pushed into a lake to drown to death and another time when she rescues her girlfriend from a house where gas was leaking. However, in the end, she dies and in her girlfriend’s arms.

Marla is shot dead by an unexpected enemy

Marla, the lead character in the film is shot by Mr Feldstrom. He takes revenge on her and is the son of a woman who died under Marla’s guardianship while he was unable to visit her. Marla did not see that coming and was killed after she had become a powerful business leader and a CEO of a company.

Main villain in the film loses to Marla

In the film, an important antagonist is a Russian mob boss, who captures Marla when he gets to know that she has conned him and his mother. She drugs her and asks her to release his mother and give him the diamonds she stole from her. However, Marla does not give up and is able to escape her death plotted by the mob boss.

Moreover, she later plans to track him down and capture him. Marla successfully captures him and even becomes his legal guardian. They later become business partners.

Bonus: why put the tooth in milk? What is the tooth in milk myth?

In a scene where Marla is trying to escape a sinking vehicle, she was put in to drown to death. In the process of escaping, she loses her tooth, which she puts in milk and later has a dentist re-attach it. A report in Webmd.com suggests that if someone loses their tooth, as a first-aid treatment, they can store the tooth in whole milk. Which is what is shown in the film.

Disclaimer: Please note, the above advice about a broken tooth and storing it in milk is in no way a claim or medical advice and must not be treated as a substitute for a professional's opinion. Please consult a medical professional if such an event occurs.

