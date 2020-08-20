'I Robot' Cast List: Here's A List Of Actors Playing Prominent Role In The 2004 Release

I Robot is one of the most popular Hollywood films know for its animation. The film was also nominated at the 77th Academy Award for Best Visual Effects but did not win the title. The film is not only known for its animation but also the acting performance delivered by the actors. Here is the list of actors from I Robot's cast team.

I Robot Cast

Will Smith

Will Smith was seen playing the role of Detective Del Spooner. This film is one of the most popular releases featuring Smith to date. He was appreciated by the critics for his performance in this film. He was also nominated at the NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in this film. He then managed to establish himself as one of the most talented stars of the industry after this film.

Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan was seen playing the role of Dr Susan Calvin. She managed to enter the film industry with her 2000 debut film, Coyote Ugly. She managed to establish herself as a prominent actor in the industry. Some of her most notable work includes The Sum of All Fears, The Recruit, Lord of War, Grey Matters, Prey, Noise, Ramona and Beezus, John Wick, The Journey Home and John Wick: Chapter 2.

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf was seen playing the role of Farber. He is a phenomenal actor who made his film debut with the 1998 release The Christmas Path. Since he started doing films, Shia has been on the top of his game. Some of his most notable projects include Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Chi McBride

Chi McBride was seen playing the role of Lieutenant John Bergin. Chi has been in the film industry for three decades. He has also been a prominent actor in the television series area. Some of his most notable works include Human Target, Hawaii Five-0, Golden Boy and films like Gone in 60 Seconds; The Terminal; I, Robot; Roll Bounce; and Draft Day.

Bruce Greenwood

Bruce Greenwood was seen playing the role of Lawrence Robertson. Bruce is an actor and a producer majorly know for his acting of American president John F. Kennedy in Thirteen Days. he has been in the film industry since 1979 and has given a number of blockbusters till now. He has also been a part of the famous Star Wars franchise.

