Here Is Why Will Smith Took A Sabbatical From 2008 To 2012; Read Details Here

Will Smith is one of the most popular and loved actors in Hollywood for quite a long time now. Will began his career in the mid-1980s first started his career as a rapper from there he went on the be a TV star and then made it big with silver screen films like Six Degrees of Separation, Bad Boys, and Independence Day. But in 2008 he took a small break from acting. Here is all you should know about it.

Why Will Smith took a sabbatical in 2008

It was reported by Digital Spy that Will Smith took a break in from 2008 to 2012 years as he wanted to look after his family. The media portal then added that in that time, his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith was working on TNT produced TV series tilted Hawthorne. where she was seen as the lead character. And at the same time, Jaden Smith was also filming for The Karate Kid in China. It was Smith's wife who revealed that Will chose to stay at home while she and their son were working. She also had revealed that the famous actor is not so good at domestic chores, but added that he is good at parenting activities.

In the year 2008, Will Smith produced films like The Human Contact, The Secret Life of Bees, and Lakeview Terrace, and starred in films like Hancock and Seven Pounds. That is a total of five films he worked on and after this, he was directly seen in 2012 when he reprised his role of Agent J in the film Men in Black 3. In this four years break, he produced two films The Karate Kid which starred his son, Jaden Smith and the other film was This Means War.

Since his comeback in 2012 with the third film in the Men in Black franchise, he has been having a fairly regular schedule of appearing in at least one film per year. After 2012, he was seen in hit films like Suicide Squad, Bright, Aladdin, Gemini Man, and Bad Boys for Life.

In this time of lockdown, the star took a was at home like everyone else and has been spending time with his family. He will be seen in two films in the near future. One of which is the biographical drama King Richard and the other film is Life in a Year. These films are produced by Jada Pinkett-Smith and home and will be starring their son Jaden Smith.

