Ian McKellen Posts Picture Of Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine, Calls It 'very Special Day'

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring actor Ian McKellen took to Instagram on Friday, December 19, 2020, to share a happy picture of himself as he gets vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to reveal that he was feeling very elated and penned a long note revealing details about the same.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ian McKellen shared a picture of him after getting the COVID vaccine in England. In the picture, the actor can be seen holding the hand which was injected and also went on to give a thumbs up for the camera as he is all smiles for it. The actor can be seen donning a blue t-shirt along with a rainbow coloured muffler. The actor also completed his look with a mask and opted for a messy hairdo.

Along with the picture, the actor also wrote, “It’s a very special day, anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations”. He added, “Of course, it’s painless… it’s convenient, and getting in touch and meeting NHS staff and saying thank you to them for how hard they’ve been working is a bonus”. He concluded saying, “I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine”. Take a look at Ian McKellen's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans could not stop gushing on lauding and praising the actor for his decision on getting vaccinated. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and likes from netizens. Some of the users went on to call the actor an “inspiration”. While the others went on to pen some positive messages. One of the users wrote, “You're such an amazing example for us all, dear Sir Ian. Thank you so much for that”. While the other one wrote, “Amazing!! Happy you are protected”. Check out a few comments below.

