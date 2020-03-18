Idris Elba Hints Canada PM Trudeau’s Wife Sophie May Have Been His Exposure To Coronavirus

Hollywood star Idris Elba shared updates about his health after testing positive for Coronavirus earlier this week. The actor conducted a live interaction on Twitter wherein he spoke about his progress. However, days before announcing that he was tested positive for Coronavirus, Elba met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie who was diagnosed with the illness. Soon after that, Elba announced on social media that he was tested positive for the virus, and there is speculation that he meant Sophie Grégoire Trudeau when he said he had been tested after finding out he may have been exposed to the vector.

Idris Elba's hint

Elba attended the Wembley Arena We Day event on March 4, where he met Sophie Trudeau and posed for photographs. On Monday, he said on Twitter, “This morning I tested positive Covid-19. I feel okay, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

As seen in the live update shared by Idris, the actor confided in his fans, saying he was ‘worried’, as he had asthma and it could escalate his health problems further. Adding to the same, the Thor actor said it had been a “mad 24 hours” and expressed gratitude for the outpouring support he received from fans since the news broke out. Speaking about his choice of coming out with the news, Idris revealed that he felt like it was the right decision to come out, as he is not the only one suffering from self-quarantine. Elba also added that his wife Sabrina had been tested for the pandemic and was awaiting her results.

