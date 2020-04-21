Idris Elba Launches UN Coronavirus Fund For Poor Farmers After Recovering From COVID-19

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people all around the globe. Celebrities are urging their followers to stay home and are also donating to various relief funds. Idris Elba, who was tested positive for coronavirus and has now recovered, is doing the same. He has launched U.N fund for poor farmers. Read to know more.

Idris Elba launches $40M UN fund

Idris Elba and his wife, model and activist Sabrina Dhowre Elba provided their support to a fund set up by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). It is to help stop economic setback caused by coronavirus leading to a global food crisis. They will reportedly put $40 million into the fund to counter the effect of the virus on food production.

Idris Elba said in a statement that The world’s advanced economies are in the midst of this pandemic right now and, of course, they must do everything they can to help their own people. But the fact is, global action is also a matter of self-interest. Elba stated that as long as the pandemic is still raging anywhere, it will pose a threat everywhere.

Idris Elba was tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March. He shared the news on his social media handles. Later it was revealed that his wife has also been tested positive. The couple has been recovering in New Mexico. The actor said in an interview that they have been fortunate. They have been staying in a lovely place that is very comfortable for the time. He mentioned that they are looking forward to go home.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Idris Elba has been quite active on his social media handles regarding coronavirus. He appeared in a one-night special event on April 18, 2020, to support the frontline workers. The event had several celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Chris Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Taylor Swift to name a few.

