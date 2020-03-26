Idris Elba Slams Claims That He Was Paid To Report False COVID-19 Diagnosis

British Actor Idris Elba hit out at a 'conspiracy theory' that claimed that he and other celebrities were getting paid to give false statements about contracting the COVID-19. Elba and his wife tested positive for the virus earlier this month and have been in quarantine since. This comes as the deadly virus has killed 935 and infected 65,797 people across the US.

In an Instagram live video on March 24, the Thor actor said that the rumours were absolute rubbish. He added that it was his desire that everybody in the US, UK, and other afflicted countries should be tested for infection, regardless of how wealthy they were.

Elba's statement comes as the disparity between rich and poor have resulted in frustration in the general populace about how rich celebrities and politicians are getting tested multiple times while there's a testing kit shortage. Responding to critics in his Instagram Live video, Elba said spreading false news that celebrities are lying was the "quickest way to get people sick that way, because there's no benefit to me and Sabrina sitting here."

Virtual interview with Oprah Winfrey

In a recent FaceTime interview with Oprah Winfrey when Elba was asked about his views on the COVID-19 outbreak which has claimed over 21,185 lives in the world, he said that one of the “upsides” of the entire “drama” is that the humans are “forced to think together as a race”. He further added that “our world has been taking a kicking. We have damaged our world and its no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race”.

According to Elba, it's no surprise that “a virus has been created that is going to slow us down, and ultimately make us think differently about our world and ourselves”. Winfrey was also seen agreeing to the statements made by Elba and acknowledged that the fatal COVID-19 is “here to teach us, show us something about ourselves, as individuals and also as a world of people”.

