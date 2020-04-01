Idris Elba Shares Health Update; Says He Is "doing Okay & Still Asymptomatic"- Watch Video

Thor fame Idris Elba was recently seen sharing his health update with fans. Taking to Twitter, the actor posted a video in which he can be seen saying that he and his wife Sabrina are doing fine and are yet asymptomatic. For the unversed, asymptomatic means showing no signs or symptoms. Idris Elba revealed that their quarantine period has passed, however, they are yet stuck in Limbo.

The actor added that they cannot get a flight back and have to stay there for a bit more. According to him, the worst part of it has probably passed but he is not used to sitting still. Idris Elba also added that they are going to fight coronavirus and soon everything will fall in place. In the video, Idris Elba also appreciated people who are risking their lives and working in the frontline to save lives amid coronavirus pandemic. The actor urged that they will be back home soon when the flights are open. They urged fans to stay safe and keep themselves protected.

Have a look at the video shared by Idris Elba here:

Idris Elba announced that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 16. Taking to Twitter, the Thor actor revealed that he feels okay and hasn’t shown any symptoms yet. He announced to stay in isolation as soon as he knew that he has been exposed to the virus.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Soon after Idris was tested positive, his wife shared that she too has been positive for the novel coronavirus. It was revealed by Sabrina on March 23. After Sabrina disclosed that he has been exposed to the virus too, netizens criticised Idris for not following the precautionary measure of social distancing.

