Idris Elba's Wife Reveals About The Actor's Struggles When He Tested Positive For COVID

The Hobbs & Shaw actor Idris Elba’s wife recently revealed about the horror the actor faced after he tested positive for COVID -19. The latter feared that he was going to die of the virus and was forced to quarantine with his wife. The actor discovered that he contracted the virus in March while shooting for a new movie.

Idris Elba thought he was going to die

Idris Elba discovered that he was positive for COVID-19 and went under quarantine with his wife Sabrina Dhowre. The couple stayed together and nurtured each other to recover. Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Dhowre spoke about their health and revealed that her husband thought it could signal the 'end of his life' and that he was going to die of the virus.

During an interview with Grazia UK, Idris Elba's wife revealed that he has asthma and since he was older, it scared him. Later in March, Sabrina Dhowre, during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, said that as soon as she knew that her husband had tested positive, she decided to quarantine with him and take care of him. She revealed that she wanted to be with him and still touch him and did not want things to change in the way they interacted.

The couple was diagnosed with coronavirus in March and had shared the news on Twitter. Idris revealed that he did not have any symptoms at the time and got tested when he realised he got exposed to someone who had tested positive but showed no symptoms. He revealed that the experience of being contracted by COVID-19 and recovering from it left them looking at lives through their new perspective. Idris Elba’s wife also decided to quarantine with him and showed no symptoms before testing positive. Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre married last year. The couple has now completely recovered from the virus

