Idris Elba Confirms Film Adaption Of His Series 'Luther', Says 'It Is Happening'

British actor Idris Elba has once again indicated that a feature film version of his BBC crime drama series Luther is underway. On Friday, Idris Elba received the Special Award at the BAFTA TV Awards 2020, which took place virtually, and talking to the press later, he confirmed that the Luther movie is moving forward. Adding more to the conversation, Elba said that the movie version of the crime-drama show will give him the opportunity to explore the character more.

Idris Elba confirms Luther's film version

While talking about the film adaptation of Luther, the 47-year-old actor said that with film, the sky is the limit. He added that the content can be a little bit bolder. Idris further added that the film adaptation can take Luther up a scale while making its storyline bigger and slightly more international.

Well, if online reports are something to go by then Luther is also set to have an Indian remake, which will be developed by Aditya Birla Group's Applause Entertainment. According to a report, published in Variety, the Indian remake of Luther will be multi-season and the first installment will have 8 to 10 episodes. On the other side, the makers are yet to announce the project details officially. The Indian remake will be the second Asian version of Luther after the award-winning South Korean remake, Less Than Evil.

Details of Idris Elba's 'Luther' cast

The British psychological crime drama television program starred Idris Elba as DCI John Luther. Actor Ruth Wilson essayed the character of Alice Morgan in Idris Elba's show. Written by Neil Cross, the first series has a total of six episodes which ran in May and June 2010. The second and third seasons of the series had four episodes in each season.

The fourth installment had two episodes while the fifth season ended after telecasting four episodes. The last episode ended with a cliffhanger prompting some views to believe the show was over for good in January 2019. Elba has bagged numerous awards and accolades for his performance in the series, including a Critics' Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award, among many others.

