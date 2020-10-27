Iggy Azalea Is Proud Of Her Son; Shares His Picture With The World

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea took the internet by a storm as she went on to share a picture of her son Onyx for the first time. Prior to the post, the rapper had not revealed much about her son. Iggy Azalea's son was born in June, and the rapper still refrains to mention his birthday. So, for the first time, Iggy posted the photographs of her son as a joy to the fans who wished her well. A source recently told Hollywood Life that Iggy is proud of her son and she just decided she was ready to let her fans see her little angel.

The source added that Iggy feels like she was born to be a mom and was always destined to have her son. The source also revealed that no matter what, the rapper will always be happy for what she had with Playboi Carti because they made the most perfect child.

The source also explained that Iggy and Playboi have been on and off for a while. It revealed that when the rapper came back to L.A. months ago, her ex-beau stayed in Atlanta. The source also added that they were trying to figure things out so it was on and off relationship but the rapper has also made it clear that she’s done trying. It also revealed that the rapper is doing fine without him and she has her baby who she is so in love with and also about being a mom”. Take a look at Iggy Azalea's Instagram photo below.

About Iggy's equation with her ex

The source also spilt the beans about their split. It added that she lost trust in him and also ultimately she now does not feel it can be regained. Loyalty is everything to Iggy and she has been through enough to know the red flags and pay attention to them when she sees them, the source added. It also said that she took her time in making this decision and she feels like it is the right one. Iggy Azalea's relationship in the past has been very public with her being linked to Playboi Carti; however, the rapper has now shed light on those allegations through her Instagram story.

