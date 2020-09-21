Iggy Azalea's Son Onyx's First Glimpse Captured Months After Birth At LAX; See Pic

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has been keeping everything under wraps about her newborn son Onyx Carter. But recently, the first glimpse of the little munchkin took the internet by storm as she was spotted with him at LAX on Sunday, September 20 Iggy took her son to LAX as the mother-son duo was about to travel out of Los Angeles over the weekend.

Onyx's chubby face was captured in paparazzi photos obtained by Daily Mail. The little boy was seen in a stroller with his white bucket hat and white patterned outfit, along with tiny white socks. Take a look below:

Iggy Azalea's son Onyx's first glimpse

Meanwhile, the Black Widow hitmaker was seen stepping out of a black SUV as she arrived at the airport with her baby boy. She was seen sporting a casual avatar as she was dressed in a pair of cream-coloured sweatpants decorated with floral designs. Iggy also carried a matching sweatshirt with text on the back along with a matching t-shirt. While sporting her voluminous blonde curls, she completed her ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

She also added a pair of round-shaped sunglasses and teamed a pink mask with her attire. To accessorise her casual airport look, she also kept a slim black handbag slung over her shoulder. On the other side, Daily Mail reported that Iggy had a nanny helping to care for Onyx while she travelled.

Iggy Azalea's baby's father

The 30-year-old rapper shares her young son with her boyfriend, Playboi Carti. Though Iggy has given Onyx his last name, the couple is yet to clarify whether the two are still dating. Iggy first announced Onyx's birth in June, this year.

While sharing the news with her 13.8M Instagram followers, she wrote, “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share the news that giant with the world. I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.” [sic]

