Iggy Azalea Posts Pics Of Son Onyx For The First Time, Says, "I'm Raising My Son Alone"

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to share the picture of her son Onyx for the first time in a while. Prior to this, Iggy had not revealed much about her son. The rapper has managed to keep her son's life private and away from the media. Iggy Azalea's son was born in June and the rapper still refrained from mentioning his birthday. Thus, Iggy sharing the pictures of her son for the first time came as a delight to fans who wished her well.

Iggy Azalea posts pictures of son Onyx for the first time

Iggy Azalea's son made his debut on her profile with a series of two photographs. Iggy can be seen posing with the young boy in both the snaps which looked quite adorable. The rapper simply added an angel emoji and did not caption the image. Her fans were happy watching her baby boy and thus complimented her in the comments section. Prior to this, Iggy shared a bunch of cryptic messages on her Instagram stories. According to People, it is believed that the messages were directed towards Playboi Carti who was in a relationship with Iggy.

The two have parted ways and thus Iggy in her story mentioned the words, “you lost a real 1”. She has now deleted the stories and thus they have lost trace. However, a story in which Iggy mentioned that she will be raising her son alone was still visible. The rapper quite clearly mentioned that she will be raising her son alone. She also revealed that she is not in a relationship with anyone. Iggy Azalea's relationships in the past have been quite public with her being linked to Playboi Carti; however, the rapper has now rubbished those claims through her stories.

Iggy Azalea's son in the picture looked quite healthy as he posed for the camera and charmed her followers, as seen in the comments section. Iggy Azalea's Instagram was filled with messages from fans in the comments who complimented the singer on her picture. Iggy Azalea's relationships, however, were brought into light when the rapper shared a story in which she mentioned: “People take loyalty for granted & that’s why I’d rather be alone”. Iggy has not revealed who the father of the child is and has been maintaining a low profile when it comes to her son.

