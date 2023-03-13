India Conquers Oscars: Naatu Naatu, The Elephant Whisperers Bring Home Twin Honour

Oscars 2023: Naatu Naatu and The Elephant Whisperers secured two wins for India in the Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Film categories respectively. This was the first time that Indian titles made it to the nominations list in these categories and the wins are all the more special. Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose represented team RRR on the Oscars stage. For The Elephant Whisperers, director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga accepted the honour.

The highlight of the night was Keeravaani's 'musical' acceptance speech while Gonsalves spoke about the coexistence of humans and animals from the stage.

Naatu Naatu

MM Keeravaani’s acceptance speech evoked laughter among the attendees. “Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to carpenters, and now here, I am with the Oscars," he said. Keeravaani then broke into an impromptu song: "There was only one wish on my mind. … ‘RRR’ has to win, pride of every Indian, and must put me on the top of the world.”

“Thank you Karthikeya, and Thank you all," he added. Keeravani and Chandrabose's win came against international music industry heavyweights Mitski, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Dianne Warren,” he added.

The Elephant Whisperers

Director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga made India proud by winning an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers. In her acceptance speech, Kartiki said, "I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities and empathy towards other living beings we share our space with, and finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals."

Guneet also shared a post on social media and shared her excitement. She dedicated her win to women. In the caption to her post, she wrote, "Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby. To all the women watching. The future is audacious and the future is here."

This is the first Oscar nomination and win for Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet.