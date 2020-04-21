Inspirational Bob Marley Quotes That Will Change Your Life

Even though the great Bob Marley has died many years ago, his records are still sold in substantial numbers. The songs he wrote are widely considered to be among the greatest ever written in pop music history. They were all about his memories, his life and his personal issues. His quotes have touched the hearts of people not just in Jamaica, but around the world. Read ahead to know some of the best Bob Marley inspiration quotes:

Quotes by Bob Marley

One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.

If she’s amazing, she won’t be easy. If she’s easy, she won’t be amazing. If she’s worth it, you won’t give up. If you give up, you’re not worthy.

Some people feel the rain. Others just get wet.

Who are you to judge the life I live? I know I’m not perfect — and I don’t live to be — but before you start pointing fingers, make sure your hands are clean!

The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for.

Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds.

Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life.

Don’t gain the world and lose your soul, wisdom is better than silver or gold.

The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.

The winds that sometimes take something we love, are the same that bring us something we learn to love.

The biggest coward of a man is to awaken the love of a woman without the intention of loving her.

Beginnings are usually scary, and endings are usually sad, but it’s everything in between that makes it all worth living.

You can fool some people sometimes, but you can’t fool all the people all the time.

Just because you are happy it does not mean that the day is perfect but that you have looked beyond its imperfections.

Love would never leave us alone

The people who were trying to make this world worse are not taking the day off. Why should I?

Judge not unless you judge yourself

Open your eyes, look within. Are you satisfied with the life you're living?

Herb is the healing of a nation, alcohol is the destruction.

The winds that sometimes take something we love, are the same that bring us something we learn to love. Therefore we should not cry about something that was taken from us, but, yes, love what we have been given. Because what is really ours is never gone forever.

I don't stand for black man's side, I don't stand for white man's side, I stand for God's side.

You say you love rain, but you use an umbrella to walk under it. You say you love sun, but you seek shelter when it is shining. You say you love wind, but when it comes you close your windows. So that's why I'm scared when you say you love me.

