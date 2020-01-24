Musicians Who Died Unexpectedly And Left The World Way Too Soon

As time flies, we tend to forget people. But, there are some people who leave their mark behind. In the past two decades, we have lost some really amazing musicians and songwriters, who will always be alive in the hearts of fans. Here is a listing of some of those who unexpectedly left us far too soon, giving us another opportunity to remember and say goodbye. Read ahead to know-

Musicians who died unexpectedly

Juice Wrld (1998-2019)

Juice Wrld was a much-loved American rapper who was famous for his songs like Lucid Dreams, Bandit, and Lean Wit Me. His net worth was reportedly close to $3 million. The rapper passed away on December 8, 2019. He had a seizure attack at the Midway International Airport of Chicago. His sad demise came as a shock to his listeners. Juice Wrld was just 21 years old when he passed away. His unfortunate death is considered a loss to humanity as well as the rap world. His family and friend mourn his loss.

Michael Jackson (1958-2009)

Michael Jackson was frequently referred to as the “King of Pop". He became a star as a child fronting the brother at the Jackson 5. He emerged as an adult soul and pop star with the album Off the Wall which was followed by Thriller, the biggest selling album of all time. His music transcended boundaries between pop, soul, dance, and rock music. Michael Jackson had earned 15 Grammy Awards and is estimated that he had sold over 350 million albums worldwide. He died on June 25, 2009, due to a fatal combination of prescription drugs.

Johnny Cash (1932-2003)

Johnny Cash was one of the most influential and prolific recording artists of all time. He released 96 albums in his lifetime and was a pioneer in both country and rock music. In the 1950s. as a Sun Records artist, he helped define the sound of Rock 'n Roll. His powerful songs that addressed the struggle with issues of personal morality brought him critical acclaim. Late in his career, stark recordings with producer Rick Rubin brought Johnny Cash a new generation of fans, primarily interested in alt-rock music. He died naturally on September 12, 2003, less than four months after his wife June Carter Cash.

Rick James (1948-2004)

Rick James began his major-label musical career as a songwriter and producer for Motown in the late 1960's. A decade later he began recording as a solo artist for Motown's subsidiary Gordy and had the breakthrough top 15 pop hit "You and I" in 1978. Three years later he established himself as arguably the top funk artist with the massive hit Street Songs album that featured the definitive "Super Freak." Rick James earned great notoriety for his wild lifestyle. He ended up in courts and tabloids due to drug use and sexual exploits. Rick James was reportedly working on a new album when he died on August 6, 2004, from heart disease.

