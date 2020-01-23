Eminem's Latest Album 'Music To Be Murdered By' Is All Set To Top Billboard Charts

Eminem recently released his latest album titled Music to Be Murdered By. If Music to Be Murdered By peaks at No.1 spot then this will be Eminem's tenth album to peak at No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 albums. As per reports, Music to Be Murdered By is expected to top next week's Billboard chart. Eminem surprised his fans by releasing Music to Be Murdered By on Jan 17, 2020. Before releasing the album, he did not make any announcements about his album. It is Eminem’s first album since another surprise effort, Kamikaze, which was released in August 2018 and bowed at No. 1. Let us take a look at some more information about Eminem albums.

Eminem's album that peaked

Billboard 200 chart ranks the most famous albums of the week based on multi-metric consumption, which includes the sales of the album, equivalent online streaming and most downloads of the album. The best ten albums of January are scheduled to be announced on Billboard’s websites on Sunday, January 26.

All of his ten albums have peaked at number 1 spot expect his debut album The Slim Shady LP which peaked at the number 2 spot. In terms of No. 1 albums, Eminem will become the sixth artist to join the list of most albums that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Charts. He would join The Beatles (19), Jay-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), Barbra Streisand (11) and Elvis Presley (10).

Recently released albums

Eminem's recently released albums that include Halsey and Mac Miller albums. The artists will also join Eminem in the top three for the race of the best albums. Halsey’s Manic may earn 190,000-plus equivalent album units for a No. 2 debut, while Mac Miller’s Circles might start with 180,000 units or more at No. 3.

Image Courtesy: Eminem Instagram

