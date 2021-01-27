Ioan Gruffudd's Wife Alice Tweets About Him Leaving Their Family, Says 'we Are Confused'

Actor Alice Evans recently took to Twitter to announce that her husband of thirteen years, Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd has decided to leave her and end their marriage. Alice tweeted about the same but deleted it later. Read on to know more about the couple's split and what they have to say about it.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans to split after 13 years

According to a report by People, The Originals actor Alice Evans tweeted about her split with husband Ioan Gruffudd recently. Evans, who met Gruffudd on the set of their 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and tied the knot with him in 2007, posted a since-deleted tweet on Tuesday that claimed her husband had told her and their two children the sad news that he was leaving their home. Her tweet stated that her soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd has decided to leave her and the family from next week and that she and her young daughters are confused and sad. The only reason that Ioan gave to Evans was that he doesn't love her anymore, according to the now-deleted tweet. You can see it here.

In a joint statement obtained by People.com, the former couple stated that this is an incredibly difficult time for their family and that they remain committed to their children. They concluded the statement by thanking everyone for respecting their privacy. The couple got married in September 2007 in Mexico and have two daughters aged 7 and 11. The couple's daughters were conceived through IVF after discovering Alice had a low antral follicle count at the age of 38.

In a previous interview with Who, the Titanic actor stated that when they first got engaged, there were a lot of people who questioned them and stated that two actors getting married can lead to too many egos involved but Gruffudd added that he and his wife have had a fantastic relationship. Talking about his work-life balance, Ioan had earlier said that he has struggled with it for some years and it was difficult making time for each other when apart. Ioan is best known for his roles in Fantastic Four, W., and Horrible Bosses, while Alice has starred in The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Dangerous Parking.

Image Credits: Alice Evans Official Instagram Account

