'San Andreas' Cast: Know Who Starred In This 2015 Disaster-thriller Film

San Andreas is a film about an earthquake disaster and released in 2015. The movie was directed by Brad Peyton. The movie was widely loved by the audiences because of its plot and characters. The movie is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The plot of the movie revolves around the devastation of Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay Area after an earthquake hits the area. If one wants to know the cast of San Andreas, this article provides all the information.

San Andreas cast

Dwayne Johnson as Raymond Gaines

Dwayne Johnson played the character of Raymond Gaine in the film. Raymond is a helicopter-rescue pilot from the Los Angeles Fire Department. At the time of the earthquake, Raymond is going through a divorce with his wife, but finds himself rescuing her from a tall tower. He is the bravest of San Andreas cast.

Carla Gugino as Emma Gaines

Carla Gugino played the character of Emma Gaines in the film. Emma is Raymond’s estranged wife. They are undergoing a nasty divorce as well. But they team up, keeping their personal differences aside to help people who are stuck because of the earthquake. She is most interesting among the cast of San Andreas.

Alexandra Daddario as Blake Gaines

Alexandra Daddario played the character of Blake Gaines in the movie. Blake is the daughter of Raymond and Emma. She finds herself trapped in her mother Emma’s boyfriend’s office who leaves her there instead of helping her. She is the most interesting among the cast of San Andreas.

Hugo Johnstone-Burt as Ben Taylor

Hugo Johnstone-Burt played the character of Ben Taylor. Ben is an engineer from Britain and is also the love interest of Blake. Ben who is in the same building as Blake, reaches there in time and saves her.

Art Parkinson as Ollie Taylor

Art Parkinson played the character of Ollie Taylor in the film. Ollie is Ben’s younger brother. Ollie helps Ben save Blake and then the three reach Chinatown to call Blake’s parents.

Ioan Gruffudd as Daniel Riddick

Ioan Gruffudd played the character of Daniel Riddick in the film. Daniel is Emma’s boyfriend. At the time of the disaster, her daughter Blake is in his office but instead of helping her out, he abandons her there. He is the owner of a civil engineering firm.

