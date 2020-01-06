Irina Shayk Birthday: Times The Supermodel Sizzled In A Swimwear

Supermodel Irina Shayk is a Russian model who has modelled for some of the most well-known brands including Burberry, Versace and Guess amongst others. She has modelled for Victoria’s Secret and is also the official face of the Italian clothing label Intimissimi. She has featured on many reputed magazine covers and has also had a number of famous campaigns. It has been reported that she ranked 14th on the list of ‘Top 40 sexiest models’ in a reputed website in 2017. Irina Shayk was also voted as the ‘Sexiest Woman In The World’ in a Hungarian magazine. As she turns 33 today, here are some of the best swimwear looks sported by Irina Shayk.

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk Call It Quits

Best swimwear looks by Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk recently posted a picture of herself in a neon coloured bikini. She is seen surrounded by lush greenery as she stands in a waterfall. The picture is one of the most aesthetic ones and Shayk only adds to the beauty of the image.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid Shows Off Her Amazing Abs In A Denim Bikini. See Pictures

Irina Shayk was a vision to behold in a black coloured netted bikini. Netizens claim that she looks elegant in the two-piece swimwear. Irina kept the makeup to a shade of bronze and left her hair open as she posed for the picture on a black leather couch.

Irina Shayk raised the temperature as she posed in a peach coloured swimwear. In the beach shoot, the model wore the glamorous bikini as she nailed the look to perfection. Irina’s fans complimented her for her perfect physique as well as her amazing fashion sense.

ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner Stuns In A Python-patterned Bikini In Miami; See Pictures

Irina Shayk wore a multi-coloured two-piece swimwear as she pent her time relaxing on a turtle-shaped float. The swimwear had a ropes design on it, which made the attire look more sensuous. She also joked about chilling on a tartaruga yacht while actually resting on the green coloured float.

Irina Shayk made heads turn in an all-black swimwear look. She wore the tiny swimsuit and complemented the look with a pair of ankle-length black boots. She left her hair open and kept her makeup to a minimum. She wore a pair of silver hoop earrings and accessorised with a simple chain with a key pendant around her waist.

ALSO READ: Elizabeth Hurley Opens Up About Having A Bikini-body At The Age Of 54

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.