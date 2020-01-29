Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk Reveals What Life And Motherhood Are Like Post Breakup

Irina Shayk, recently in an interview talked about her breakup with Hollywood actor-producer Bradley Cooper. In the interview, the Russian supermodel also shed light on her life after the breakup and shared her perspective about motherhood.

Irina talks about life after a breakup

Supermodel Irina Shayk and actor Bradley Cooper were once the ‘it’ couple of Hollywood. The couple had been dating for four years. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper even have a daughter named Lea together and now have been co-parenting after their breakup in June 2019.

Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Irina Shayk opened up about her life after breaking up with Bradley Cooper. In the interview, Irina also opened up about handling motherhood while dealing with her tough schedule. The supermodel started the interview by stating that she thinks that they (she and Bradley Cooper) have been very lucky to experience the kind of relationship they shared.

Irina added that she thinks in every good relationship, people bring their worst and best traits and it's completely natural since it's human nature. She then linked this comment by further adding that two great people do not necessarily have to make a good couple. Irina also revealed that being brought up in a small town in Russia has helped her develop a toughness that benefits her in her personal life.

While talking about life post the breakup with Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk said that she has a strong personality and also revealed how it affects people's perception of her. She said that she definitely knows what she wants and thinks men are scared of this trait. Irina revealed that when somebody is out of her life she cuts off all her ties, which has led to many people believing that she is cold.

While talking about balancing work and her private life, Irina said that it is hard for her at times to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman. The supermodel revealed that there are days when she wakes up feeling completely clueless. The feeling has eventually led her to believe that at times she is falling apart.

(Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

