Is 'American Skin' Based On True Story? Who Is It Inspired From?

The Hollywood film American Skin released recently on Vertical Entertainment, an independent film distributor and production company. The movie gained a lot of popularity upon its recent release and has left many netizens wondering, “Is American Skin based on a true story”? Here is information about the film and if it is a true story or not.

Is American Skin based on a true story?

American Skin is not based on a true story, as stated in a review by Indiewire. The portal in the review asked why didn't the filmmakers document a real story from the many true stories that happened over the years.

In an interview with Variety, Nate Parker revealed that he wanted to convey the story to a large mass of people. Reportedly, Parker wanted the film to be known as a drama about racial injustice in the USA and as a film that is a "call for action". He told reporters in Deauville that his only job is to reflect society and sometimes that reflection is not an image people want to see. Parker wanted to make However, he does not feel he is here to make a headline and with American Skin, he wanted to use cinema to throw light on an important matter.

The plot of American Skin

The plot of the film revolves around Lincoln Jefferson who is a US Marine veteran and works as a janitor at a junior high school. One night, he was out with his son and during a routine police traffic stop, his boy is shot and killed by a police officer for no apparent reason. However, the officer is cleared of all charges without even having to face a trial.

Enraged by the circumstances, Lincoln Jefferson decides to take things into his own hands. He along with a group of people decide to attack and capture the police officer who killed Lincoln’s son. Then the film shows how the two reasons out and what could have been avoided that unfortunate night.

Black Lives Matter Movement

In the year 2020, the USA saw major protests breaking throughout the country primarily due to the killing of George Floyd by a police officer Derek Chauvin. The George Floyd case brought into limelight the police brutality and the insensitivity of police towards the black community. The BLM is an ongoing movement.

