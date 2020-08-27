Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan Directed Their Own Intimate Scene In 'Ammonite'

Kate Winslet has starred in several movies, such as Titanic, Divergent, Sense and Sensibility and many more, making her mark in the industry. The actor is now all set to star in Francis Lee’s Ammonite. Talking about the same, Kate recently revealed that she and co-star Saoirse Ronan were responsible for choreographing their own intimate scenes in upcoming film Ammonite.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kate said it is definitely not like eating a sandwich but she and Saoirse felt really safe. Winslet revealed that Francis Lee was very nervous and that’s when Kate told him that let her and Ronan work it out and they did. Kate also went on to say that she and Ronan then began marking out the beats of the scene so that they were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. She also added that she felt the proudest she’s ever felt for doing a love scene on Ammonite. And also felt by far the least self-conscious.

About the film

Helmed by Francis Lee, the film Ammonite also stars Sarah White, Liam Thomas, and Sam Parks in leading roles. The film is set in England in the 1840s. Admired but neglected fossil hunter Mary Anning and a young woman sent by the sea to convalesce form an intense relationship that forever changes each of their lives. Ammonite will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, having been initially scheduled to play at the Cannes Film Festival in May, before being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film has also said to have been listed as the closing film of the BFI London Film Festival. The trailer for the film was also released by the producers, showcasing some of the romantic moments between Winslet and Ronan.

On the work front

Kate will also be seen in James Cameron’s Avatar 2 alongside Zoe Saldana and Vin Diesel in lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2009 film, Avatar. The movie is currently in its filming stage is expected for a 2022 release. Post that, she will also be a part of Ellen Kuras’s film titled Lee.

