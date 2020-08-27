'Ammonite' To Close 'BFI London Film Festival' In October; Director Says He Is 'thrilled'

Francis Lee's romantic drama Ammonite has been selected to close the BFI London Film Festival 2020. The film's lead cast and director Francis Lee will present a virtual introduction to the film while Ammonite will get its United Kingdom premiere at the BFI London Film Festival 2020. Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, the film follows a romantic relationship between Anning and Charlotte Murchison.

Francis Lee's 'Ammonite' is set to close 'BFI London Film Festival'

BFI London Film Festival 2020 will begin on October 7, Wednesday and end on October 18, Sunday. The two-weeks festival will screen more than 300 films and documentaries from different countries around the globe. Ammonite is set for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film will be screened at the festival on September 11, Friday. As per a report by The Hollywood Life, Steve McQueen's Mangrove would open the festival on October 7.

Francis Lee talks about films' screening at 'BFI London Film Festival'

Talking about the film's UK premiere at BFI London Film Festival 2020, director Francis Lee told The Hollywood Life that he was thrilled that his film Ammonite was chosen to close the film festival. He also added that in these difficult times of the pandemic situation, it was wonderful for him to see this film about intimacy, love and hope getting its U.K. premiere at LFF. BFI London Film Festival's director Tricia Tuttle also spoke about Francis Lee. She said that they are huge admirers of Francis Lee’s feature debut, God's Own Country. She further added that it was a pleasure for the festival to have him close this year's event with his second feature film.

Talking further about Francis Lee, director Tricia Tuttle shared that the filmmaker has the ability to place love stories of breath-taking intimacy within a rich socio-political context with a delicate touch. Relating it to Ammonite, she said that this film offers reflections on class differences and the erasure of women from scientific history. Furthermost, Tricia said that Saoirse Ronan and Kate Winslet are two enthralling and gifted leads. Talking particularly about Kate, Tuttle said that she gives a fearless and complex performance as the brilliant, proud Mary Anning. Ammonite is inspired by the life of Mary Anning, who is a British palaeontologist.

Ammonite Trailer

