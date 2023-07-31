Is Harry Styles' New 'Olivia' Tattoo A Tribute To Ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde?

Harry Styles, the former One Direction singer, has sparked speculation with a new tattoo that appears to be a dedication to his ex-girlfriend, actress and director Olivia Wilde. In recently obtained photos by Page Six, the 29-year-old singer can be seen proudly displaying the tattoo while on a boat in Bolsena, Italy.

3 things you need to know

Harry Styles spotted with possible Olivia Wilde tattoo tribute.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde met while filming Don't Worry Darling.

Despite their 2022 breakup, they remain amicable.

Harry Styles flaunts "Olivia" tattoo

The tattoo, located on Styles' thigh, features the name "Olivia" inked in a delicate italic font. It appears alongside the word "colazione," which translates to "breakfast" in Italian. While the connection between the two tattoos remains uncertain, fans were quick to point to Olivia Wilde as the likely inspiration for the ink.

(Harry Styles was seen with a thigh tattoo that seemingly references his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde | Image: Backgrid)

However, some followers have speculated that the tattoo might be related to One Direction's 2015 hit song Olivia from their album Made in the A.M. Given the distance of the photos, there have been questions about whether the tattoo indeed spells out Olivia's name.

Harry Styles was joined on the boat by a group of friends, including former Late Late Show host James Corden and Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski, enjoying a day in the Italian sun.

Styles and Wilde's Love Story

Styles and Wilde's romance first made headlines in January 2021 when they were spotted holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California. Their relationship blossomed during the filming of Don't Worry Darling, a movie directed by Wilde, in which she also starred. The pair seemed inseparable, often sharing romantic getaways and affectionate messages on social media.

(Harry and Olivia dated for nearly two years | Image: Twitter)

Unfortunately, their love story came to an end in November 2022, with both parties parting ways amicably. An insider told Page Six at the time that there was no animosity between them and that their bond remained special despite the breakup. Following their split, Styles was rumored to be dating actress Taylor Russell, but the singer has yet to confirm or deny any new relationship status.