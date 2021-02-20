Is 'I Care A Lot' A True Story? Know All Details About Rosamund Pike's Thriller Movie

Rosamund Pike arrives yet again to keep her fans on the edge of their seats as she continues to do a commendable job at acting fierce and manipulative with an ever so innocent face. The movie, I Care a Lot is replete with dozens of plot twists and a few gut-wrenching moments, two ingredients that are vital for a sinister film. Let's get to know I Care A Lot story and if it's based on any true events.

Is 'I Care A Lot' a true story?

I Care A Lot is not based on a true story but is inspired by everyday news that surrounds the touchy subject of elderly abuse. During the film's press notes event, the movie's writer and director J Blakeson said that she had once witnessed a news story where an incident of a real-life predatory guardian exploiting the elderly came into notice. She explained how horrifying it would be to one day open up a door to a person standing outside holding a piece of paper, who now suddenly has rights over you and your property.

She wanted to tell this story as she felt it was relevant now more than ever. Thereafter, she plugged in some of the themes that she had always wanted to explore like the common debates on the power of authority, people vs profit, control vs freedom, humanity vs bureaucracy, what the American Dream stands for, etc.

I Care A Lot follows Marla Grayson (Rosamund Pike), a shady legal guardian whose livelihood involves cheating the elderly into trusting her with their assets, as she portrays a fairytale picture of taking care of them in her old age facility. Soon enough, she and her partner find themselves in hot waters when they try to scam their way out with another elderly, being completely oblivious to her ties with a powerful gangster. Then enters Roman Lunyov (Peter Dinklage), a cutthroat drug kingpin who has all the resources to make Marla's life a living hell. The movie is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime for streaming.

