Ana De Armas' Cutout Was Thrown In Trash By Ben Affleck's Brother Casey, Claims Twitterati

The paparazzi quite recently clicked a picture of a masked figure throwing out a cutout of Ben Affleck's now reported ex-girlfriend, Ana De Armas, which was collected from Affleck's Los Angeles-based home, into a trash truck. This site was captured by the shutterbugs shortly after the news pieces claiming that Affleck and Armas have broken up after being together for over ten months surfaced online. While neither of the two have either confirmed or denied any the reports, many fans and netizens consider the ousting of Ana De Armas' cutout as a symbolic way of ending a relationship. Ever since the pictures of the same have surfaced online, Twitterati has been sharing their views and speculations regarding the figure who actually collected and subsequently disposed of Ana De Armas' cutout. Many believe that the figure in question is Ben Affleck's brother, Casey. The reactions below see the Twitterati sharing their opinion in a myriad of creative ways. Some of those reactions can be found below.

The reactions:

ben affleck getting casey affleck to throwout a life-sized cutout of ana de armas after their breakup is the funniest hollywood thing to ever happen https://t.co/AS7hhI9OLN — vince (@lauharrier) January 19, 2021

UPDATE: The person throwing away the Ana de Armas cutout is allegedly Ben Affleck's brother, Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck. https://t.co/4va2EcyZSt — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 19, 2021

The Assassination of the Cutout of Ana de Armas by the Coward Casey Affleck. — PAUL : In Production (@HuginsPL) January 19, 2021

Casey Affleck throwing out the Ana De Armas cutout at Ben’s house is PETTY. TOM PETTY. pic.twitter.com/Pdlr7Cutf4 — wynter mitchell rohrbaugh (@wyntermitchell) January 19, 2021

heading to the landfill to get the ana de armas cutout see y’all later pic.twitter.com/rwFVKwwMR3 — alyssa (@deanoruu) January 19, 2021

About Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck:

As per a report on CloserWeekly, Ana De Armas and Ben Affleck met each other on the sets of their first film together, Deep Water. The report stated that the couple was seen engaging in acts of Public Display Of Affection months before the news regarding their relationship made headlines. Reportedly, the couple was getting pretty close to each other and Affleck had begun to take interest in the Cuban actor's culture and heritage. But, as per a report on People, the relationship ran its course after nearly 10 months since reportedly, both of them are at very different places in their lives.

