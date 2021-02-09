'Shang-Chi' Trailer Will Be "worth The Wait", Promises Simu Liu

Super Bowl is one of the most viewed events and several companies share their latest ads and trailers during this yearly championship game of the National Football League (NFL). Super Bowl 55 has come to pass. Marvel didn't drop the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, instead it released a trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings star Simu Liu Simu Liu has promised that the wait will be entirely worth it.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu promises the trailer is worth the wait

Simu Liu took to his Twitter handle to expresses his pain as Marvel Studios did not share the Shang-Chi trailer. He tweeted a GIF of himself from Kim's Convenience, giving a sad expression. Liu promised that the Shang-Chi trailer will be “so good” whenever it arrives. Take a look at his tweet below:

It’s gonna be so good when it comes out guys I PROMISE. Just not today... just not today. pic.twitter.com/Hfayc0zKsv — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 8, 2021

Marvel's parent company Disney gave fans a glimpse of only two of their projects. One being of Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the other one was a fresh look at Raya and the Last Dragon. The company has many awaited projects under Marvel Studios which includes both series' and movies.

Shang-Chi and the Legends of Ten Rings have Simu Liu making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he plays the titular role. The shooting commenced in February 2020. But like many other projects, it was put on hold in March due to coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak. It resumed production at the end of July into early August 2020. The movie concluded filming in October 2020. It was filmed extensively in Australia and San Francisco. The Marvel movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton from a screenplay by David Callaham.

Shang-Chi cast has Tony Leung as the Mandarin, along with Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh, and others in undisclosed roles. The movie will be connected to the Mandarin and his Ten Rings organization that appeared throughout the MCU, especially in Robert Downey Jr. starrer, Iron Man 3. More plot details are under wraps. The film was scheduled to release on February 12, 2021, but has been pushed ahead several times. It is now set to hit the theatres on July 9, 2021. The movie will be part of Phase Four of the MCU and is expected to be the 25th film in the MCU.

