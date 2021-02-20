'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier': New Teaser Sees Sam & Bucky Team Up Amid Differences

Nearly two weeks after the release of the official The Falcon And The Winter Soldier trailer, the makers of the series have revealed yet another promo featuring the two main leads, which is simply titled "Start". The short video presentation in question indicates that the leads do have their share of personal differences, but they are ready to keep them aside as they must take care of the calamities that will ensue in the series. The teaser below even indicates that one of the many things that are going to keep the prime The Falcon And The Winter Soldier castmates together is their mutual adoration and respect for their common friend, Steve Rogers, who was played by Chris Evans in the MCU films up until the completion of Marvel's Phase 3.

The Falcon And The Winer Soldier's latest promo:

As one can see in the video above, one of the main attractions of the teaser above is Captain America's shield, the coveted artefact which, as per Anthony Mackie's character in one of the promos released previously, comes with a complicated legacy. In addition to the same, one can catch glimpses of the minions from the side of the antagonist, which gives a sense of the scale of the threat and the operation that must be carried out to save the world from its intentions. More details regarding the series will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available by the makers.

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was supposed to be one of the very first MCU Disney+ spinoff shows to be released by the makers, but the production of the same had to be put on halt due to the still on-going coronavirus pandemic. As a result on the same, the Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer WandaVision officially became the first show that inaugurated MCU's Phase 4. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast list features the likes of Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell and Daniel Brühl, amongst others. Additional Disney+ MCU Spinoff shows that are scheduled to release sometime this year is Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, What If, Hawkeye, Moonknight and She-Hulk, amongst others. The premiere episodes of the aforementioned series will be made available on streaming platforms all across the world on March 19th.

