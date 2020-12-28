Is 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' A True Story? All About This New Netflix Series

Netflix’s new release Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is a biographical story about Ma Rainey. She was among the best American blues professional singers. Rainey was given the title of ”Mother of Blues” because of her wonderful stage aura and style of singing. This show Black Bottom is inspired by the play of the same name from eminent play writer August Wilson.

For those wondering is Ma Rainey's Black Bottom a true story, this article can help you to find your answers. According to Netflix's official site, Oscar-winning American actress Viola Davis will be seen as Ma Rainey opposite late actor Chadwick Boseman.

More about Ma Rainey and Black Bottom

So, the main question - is Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom a true story? Yes, it is. The movie traces the journey of this amazing woman who became one of the most popular singers of all time. With the Black Bottom story, viewers can get some interesting details about her life and her rise to fame.

Ma Rainey, who first merged the cabaret themes shows of the 1980s and traditional black southern style folk or country music, was successful in creating a new style of music that was appealing to both the black and white audience. Rainey was an entertainer and was known for her stage performances.

This movie is set during the turbulent times of the 1920s when racism was very common and which caused many black people to face hardships. According to esquire.com, the movie is set in the summer of 1927 when the US was going through a changing time and the black people were becoming more aware of their potentials and their talents.

The Black Bottom story also traces how Sturdivant and Irvine, both managers of Ma Rainey and white by race, tried to take on the band performers. It focuses on how a band of musicians, who are also African American people, are forced to face the harsh reality of racism during an afternoon recording session in Chicago. The 20s in Chicago experienced a lot of racism and injustice to the black people.

Curious if Ma Rainey killed Toledo? No, she did not. The movie takes a sharp turn while the Trumpeter Levee, one of the band members, kills Toledo. Toledo, their manager, did not give them their deserved chance and instead, he asked a group of white musicians to record the song that Levee gave to Toledo. Hence, it was Levee, not Ma Rainey, who killed Toledo.

