Chadwick Boseman Given The Spotlight In 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' Featurettes

The wounds of the passing of Chadwick Boseman are still fresh in the minds of his fans. However, the late actor has left a final treat for his fans to enjoy even though he himself is not here in person. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom has brought together Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis in an American drama film which is featured in the 1920s in the city of Chicago. Netflix has now brought forward a special addition to the film for all of his fans and viewers to enjoy. Here’s more on the featurettes of this film.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 'featurettes' highlights Chadwick Boseman

Netflix has spared no expense to build up the hype of the performances of Chadwick and co-star Viola Davis for this new film, which portrays the Chicago of 1920s. It shows the world of music with the characters if the two actors leading the plot of the story. Netflix has also given out extra footage of the actors who have bestowed praises for each other in their interviews and given their own insight of the film. Given the performance of the late actor in the film, there has been a word going around to bestow him with an Oscar.

The extra feature of the film provided for the fans will bring out melancholy as the actors in the film praise Chadwick’s performance in the film while talking about the dedication that the lead actor had for his role. Viola Davis even talked about how close she was to Boseman during the making of this film and the fact she would refer to him as her ‘son’. Davis had played the role of Chadwick’s mother in the film Get On Up and still had family-like relations with him.

Along with Boseman, support has also come for Viola herself to be bestowed with an Oscar award as well, given her strong performance in the film. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom has been directed by George C. Wolfe and produced by none other than veteran actor Denzel Washington, along with Todd Black and Danny Wolf. It has received a strong acclamation from the critics as well as the audiences.

