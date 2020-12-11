Chadwick Boseman's Portrayal 'is Iconic'; Won't Be Re-cast In Black Panther 2 - Disney

Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa will not be re-cast in the new Black Panther movie stated Walt Disney and Marvel Studios. The news was delivered by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on Disney Investor Day 2020 on Thursday, reported USA Today. Read ahead to know more about the upcoming movie and about Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman In Black Panther

Kevin Feige started off by mentioning that the death of Chadwick Boseman was a 'devastating loss of a dear friend and a member of the Marvel Studios family'. He then added that Boseman was an 'immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives'. Kevin also indicated that his role could not be taken by any actor.

Talking about his role in the movie, Kevin added that Boseman's 'portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and that it 'transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past'. Marvel Studios president then explained that it was for this reason that the studios will not re-cast the character.

Kevin then explained that it was essential that they honoured the legacy that Boseman helped them build and that they continued to 'explore' the potentials of Wakanda. He also added that they will make sure to dig deep into the 'rich' culture of Wakanda as well. Kevin did not mention anything about the latest Black Panther cast.

Chadwick Boseman's Movies

The legendary actor died on August 28, 2020. Chadwick Boseman's cause of death was related to complications in colon cancer. He was last seen in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020). The film was directed by George C. Wolfe and written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson based on a play by August Wilson. It cast Viola Davis as Ma Rainey, Chadwick Boseman as Levee, Glynn Turman as Toledo, Colman Domingo as Cutler and Michael Potts as Slow Drag.

Before this, he was seen in Da 5 Bloods (2020). The film was directed, produced, and co-written by Spike Lee. It cast Delroy Lindo as Paul, Jonathan Majors as David, Clarke Peters as Otis, Norm Lewis as Eddie, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Melvin and Chadwick Boseman as "Stormin'" Norman Earl Holloway.

