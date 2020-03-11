Is Meghan Trainor Related To Jojo Siwa? Check Out The Pictures Here

Popular singer Meghan Trainor's latest selfie with her new sister has grabbed everyone's attention. The 26-year-old singer posted a picture on her social media account. In the picture, she is accompanied by Jojo Siwa. Jojo Siwa is a popular American dancer, singer and actor. Jojo Siwa is also a prominent personality on YouTube. Jojo gained popularity after she appeared on two seasons on Dance Moms along with her mother Jessalynn Siwa.

In the selfie posted, Meghan Trainor and Jojo Siwa are posing adorably. The one thing that caught everyone's attention is the caption of the picture. In the caption of the selfie, Meghan Trainor has called Jojo Siwa her baby sister. The two singers are getting along and that explains why Meghan Trainor called Jojo Siwa her sister. The caption of the picture has left the fans wondering, is Meghan Trainor related to Jojo Siwa. Meghan captioned the picture saying "My new baby sister @itsjojosiwa 💖😘"

Check out the picture here

In the picture, Meghan Trainor and Jojo Siwa are rocking the same outfits also and the fans have found it adorable. Many fans commented on this picture. On the other hand, even Jojo Siwa posted a picture of herself along with Meghan Trainor. In the picture, Jojo Siwa and Meghan Trainor have adorably hugged each other. Jojo Siwa captioned the picture saying "soooo.... we decided we are twins!! I LOVE U!!! @meghan_trainor had a blast today... i can’t wait for you all to see what we did!!" The fans of Meghan Trainor and Jojo Siwa are excited to know more about their upcoming collaboration. Meghan Trainor commented on Jojo's picture and she said I LOVE YOU to Jojo.

Here is the picture posted by Jojo Siwa

