Meghan Trainor Songs That You Need To Tune Into Right Away; Check Out

Meghan Trainor connected to the hearts of women across the world when she released her song, All About That Bass. Since then she has been a popular face in the global music industry. The pop singer’s music is majorly known for its retro beats inspired from the 1950s and 1960s. In 2016, she even won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

ALSO READ | Meghan Trainor Introduces Mike Sabath And Performs On The Ellen Show

Best songs of Meghan Trainor

1. All About That Bass

All About That Bass was a part of Meghan Trainor’s first major studio album, Title in 2015. The song stood out among all the other sings primarily due to its messages regarding promoting positive body image. The song hit the right chord with the audience especially women who could relate to the song. It was even nominated for the Grammy Award for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

2. Like I'm Gonna Lose You

Meghan Trainor collaborated with John Legend to give us this sooting number. Like I'm Gonna Lose You saw Trainor’s change in vocals from her usual pop numbers. Reportedly, she wrote the song after having a dream about losing a loved one. The ballad-like love song is one of the biggest hits in Meghan Trainor’s career until now.

ALSO READ | John Legend Speaks About His Personal Experiences On Dealing With Racism

3. Lips Are Movin

Lips Are Movin was also a part of Meghan Trainor’s debut album, Title. The song focused on an unfaithful man in a relationship paired with bubblegum pop beats. The video reached a landmark 2.5 million views in just two days of its release. Trainor has performed the song at various shows including her tours.

4. Dear Future Husband

Dear Future Husband communicated the qualities that a woman is looking for in an ideal man. The theme was about chivalry and marriage along with doo-wop tunes. The music video also saw a guest appearance by her Marvin Gaye singer Charlie Puth.

ALSO READ | Charlie Puth's Breakup Playlist That Definitely Needs Your 'Attention'

5. Better When I'm Dancin'

Meghan Trainor recorded Better When I'm Dancin' for the 2015 animated film, The Peanuts Movie. The song was different from the singer’s other songs as it wadd more breezy with a few touches of EDM. The singer even performed the number on various occasions including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and her 2015 MTrain Tour.

ALSO READ | Selena Gomez All Set To Launch Her Beauty Line Called ‘Rare Beauty’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.