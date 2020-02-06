Meghan Trainor's Chartbuster Songs That Are Perfect To Groove On

Meghan Elizabeth Trainor is one of the finest American singer and songwriter. Interested in music from a young age, Meghan wrote, recorded, and produced three independently-released albums between 2009 and 2011. Trainor is influenced by music from the 1950s-1960s and is known best for her throwback style. Her lyrics frequently refer to modern womanhood, body image, and empowerment. Meghan Trainor has received several awards and nominations, including a Grammy Award, four ASCAP Pop Music Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards. Here are the best songs of Meghan Trainor that will make you want to shake a leg:

Meghan Trainor's chartbuster songs which will make you want to shake a leg

Better When I’m Dancin’

Given Meghan’s popularity, it was no surprise that Trainor was approached to do movie music. Better When I'm Dancin’ is from the movie, The Peanuts Movie. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the beloved "Peanuts" gang dance to this song in the movie. The song earns its spot in the top five for a calypso-esque sound that separates it from some of her bigger hits.

All About That Bass

All About The Bass wasn't just Trainor's biggest hit, but it was a worldwide sensation. No one could stop listening to this song in loops after it was released. It was topping the charts in seven countries and certified platinum by the RIAA for a whopping nine times. The song proved that she found a perfect way to mix modern and retro pop, and went for it with gusto.

Dear Future Husband

Trainor's streak of peppy songs continued with Dear Future Husband. The single was subsequently certified double platinum and was ruling the charts. Her sassy to-do list for a potential spouse had its appeal for its high energy level and another tongue-in-cheek approach.

