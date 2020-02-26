What's Selena Gomez And Charlie Puth's Current Equation? Read To Know Full Details

Selena Gomez is known for her powerful lyrics, rich taste in fashion and acting skills. The actress's dating life is also widely talked about. The world knows of Selena Gomez's previous relationship with Justin Beiber and the countless songs they composed about each other. Selena Gomez later also went on to date other men, one of whom is the famous musician Charlie Puth. Selena and Charlie's relationship, however, did not last long. Fans believe that Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth truly have a "We Don't Talk Anymore" status, but we do not know if it's true. Listed below are details on the current equation between Selena Gomez and Charlie Puth:

The pair were rumored to be dating in 2016 and broke up way too quickly. While Selena Gomez has not spoken anything on the subject, Puth had opened up on how the relationship had messed him up. Puth also spoke about how he felt that Selena was not quite with him and that he felt that she still had feelings for someone else. Puth and Gomez were seen together in the hit song, We Don't Talk Anymore and the lyrics hint at their relationship. Fans even believe Puth to have come up with other tracks keeping Selena in mind.

Charlie Puth's song, How Long even had a lookalike of Selena Gomez in the video and the lyrics speak of his feelings for her. While Selena Gomez may have moved on, netizens believe Puth is still not over her. Charlie Puth's song, I Warned Myself is not only soulful but the lyrics speak of his love for Selena Gomez and how much he is affected by their relationship.

