Is Puppy Murder On Netflix A Real Film? Here's What Netizens Are Saying

It is safe to say that so far 2020 has been a great year for movies and shows on Netflix. Netflix released some highly anticipated movies and shows in the ten months of the year. Movies like Uncut Gems, I’m Thinking of Ending Things and Da 5 Bloods have performed exceedingly well on the platform, while shows such as The Umbrella Academy season 2, Away, Outer Banks and Too Hot to Handle have kept its ginormous subscriber base thoroughly entertained.

However, more recently the French film Cuties whipped up quite a controversy since the release on its Netflix trailer. Following the release of Cuties, Netflix’s new alleged project Puppy Murder has also attracted a lot of attention on Social media. Read on to find out, “Is Puppy Murder on Netflix real?”

Read | Where was 'Cuties' filmed? See the stunning filming locations of the film

Is Puppy Murder on Netflix real?

Animal Lovers on social media breath a sigh of relief because Puppy Murder is not a real film. It is merely a joke that originated from a satirical website called The Babylon Bee The satirical article posted on the website is a tongue-in-cheek response to the recent French film on Netflix Cuties. The article makes it extremely clear that Puppy Murder is not a real film but a mere joke or leg-pulling so to speak for the makers on Cuties and for Netflix itself. The article tries to describe the plot of Puppy Murder, by saying that the film is just two hours of cute puppies being brutally murdered onscreen. It further cheekily states that Puppy Murder aims to send a powerful message to the viewer about how brutal and bad puppy murder is.

Read | 'Cuties' cast ages and details about the characters they portrayed in the movie

Read | 'Cuties' ending explained: Why does Amy run away in the middle of her dance routine?

Reading the whole article is sure to leave netizens in splits as it states that puppies are murdered in different ways in this fake film. They die by getting shot and stabbed, to being run over with a steamroller. But the climax brings all other kinds of horror to shame when a puppy is dropped into a volcano. Here is how Twitter reacted to the satire.

"I drew on my own experiences having observed puppy murder a number of times and decided I would just drop anvils and pianos on them and stuff so you could see how terrible puppy murder is."https://t.co/VrrgpxpcLl — Mielad ðŸ‡¦ðŸ‡« (@Afghangster) September 16, 2020

OMG NETFLIX! You're misportraying the movie! — Mansour ðŸ‡µðŸ‡¸ (@Man__sour) September 17, 2020

Source: Twitter

Read | Netflix's ‘Cuties’ becomes target of politicized backlash

What does the Puppy Murder satire aim to say?

It is clear that the article aims to take a dig at Netflix and the creators of Cuties. In an interview given to Cine Europa the French film Maïmouna Doucouré stated that she had made Cuties to highlight the issue of gender, identity and hyper-sexualization of young girls. Ironically, the hypersexualization of young girls is the exact same thing the film was accused of doing, as it featured prepubescent girls dancing sexually in skimpy outfits.

Promo Image Source: Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.