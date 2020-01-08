Taylor Swift Shared Several 'intimate' Moments With Rumoured Bf Joe Alwyn; See Pictures

It seems like love was in the air at the recently held Golden Globe 2020 Awards, as many celebrities like Beyonce-Jay Z and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas were spotted spending 'quality time' with each other. The much-talked-about after party of the Golden Globe 2020 Awards ceremony also witnessed the rumoured couple Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn sharing several 'intimate' moments with each other, which sent the internet into a frenzy. Here are the details:

Also Read | Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted With Scooter Braun Amidst Taylor Swift Clash

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn make out in the Golden Globes 2020

With billions of people using social media every day, several things go viral on the internet for good reasons. From BTS pictures to well-guarded film announcements, fans of Hollywood celebrities enjoy a wide range of content on the internet.

Recently, several pictures from the after party of the Golden Globe Awards 2020 went viral.

As seen in one of the viral pictures, Taylor Swift can be seen wrapping her arms around Joe Alwyn and sharing a quick lip-lock with him. As per several reports, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had a great time in each other’s company and were seen kissing multiple times.

Although Taylor is no stranger to rumours, it seems like the singer is keeping her rumoured relationship with Joe Alwyn out of the public eye for good reason. Take a look at the viral picture:

Also Read | Songs Written By Taylor Swift For Other Artists That You Must Listen To

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez To Taylor Swift, Here Are The Choicest Holiday Looks Inspired By Hollywood

Fans React:

We didn't won but we have #JoeAlwyn and #TaylorSwift content so we're not losers as well. 😍😍🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2EJXOfcemU — Kristie Dane ❌ (@kiwstie) January 6, 2020

📷 | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn at the CAA #GoldenGlobes after party pic.twitter.com/foIg6BoMYZ — Taylor Swift News (@tswiftnzmedia2) January 6, 2020

📸 | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn seated together at the 2020 #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/FeLsj3RvW1 — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) January 6, 2020

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn leaving the CAA #GoldenGlobes after party in Los Angeles, last-night. https://t.co/CHpYImTgLo pic.twitter.com/VVUgtveyOX — Taylor Swift Photos (@swiftupload) January 6, 2020

What did Taylor Swift opt for the Golden Globes?

For the Golden Globes Awards 2020 ceremony, Taylor Swift opted for a blue and yellow giant floral dress, which was designed by Etro. The singer accessorized her look minimally, wearing dangle earrings.

Also Read | Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Can Not Get Enough Of Each Other At Golden Globes; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.