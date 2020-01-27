Taylor Swift Reveals Truth About Her Camaraderie With Rumoured Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Declared as the Artist of the Decade by 2019 AMAs, Taylor Swift recently dropped the trailer of her upcoming documentary titled Miss Americana on social media. As soon as she released the trailer of Miss Americana, her fans could not keep calm about Taylor's documentary which has quite a few revelations. One of the most-talked-about thing about the trailer of the documentary is the appearance of Taylor's rumoured boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift spills the beans on Joe Alwyn

Several rumours circulated on social media about Taylor Swift's relationships. Taylor has always preferred keeping her dating life private and is seeming to want to keep her relationship with the 28-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn private too. The two reportedly started dating in the fall of 2016. Soon after that, in 2017, there were photographs of the duo having coffee on a balcony in Nashville surfacing the internet.

In the trailer of Miss Americana, which releases on January 31, 2020, on Netflix, Swift opened up about what drew her to Alwyn revealing that he gives her a "wonderful normal, balanced kind of life.” She also revealed that Joe stood as strong emotional support for her during her reignited feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, wherein Kim released the recording of Kanye and Taylor's private phone call online.

The Lover singer may have had a change of mind about keeping her relationship with Alwyn under wraps. The duo was spotted holding hands as they left from a Saturday Night Live's after-party while they did the same as they left from the premiere of Cats in December 2019.

