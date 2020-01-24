Taylor Swift Recalls Suffering From An Eating Disorder During Her '1989 Album' Era

Taylor Swift is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated documentary Miss Americana. Recently, in an interview she spoke about suffering from an eating disorder. During the interview, Taylor Swift also reflected on her weight changes that happened over her decade long career in the music industry. Read on to know more details about Taylor Swift’s interview.

Taylor Swift was always known for her tall and lean figure. Even though many people called her appropriate to walk down the runway her Victoria’s Secret pals the Blank Space singer also received heavy criticism for being anorexic or too thin at times. Now, Taylor Swift has opened up about suffering from an eating disorder during her decade-long career.

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated Netflix documentary Miss Americana, Taylor Swift in an interview with a media portal opened up about her relationship with food over the years. In the interview, Taylor Swift started by stating that she was clueless about whether she will feel comfortable while talking about body image and talking about the stuff she has gone through in terms of her relationship with food over the years. But eventually, Taylor did share certain incidents that happened over the years.

While describing her relationship with food, Taylor Swift said that she applied the same psychology to everything in life: If she was given a pat on the head then she registered it as good and if she was given a punishment, she automatically registered it as bad. The Lover singer talked about an incident when she featured on a fashion magazine’s cover while wearing a bulky dress the publication added the caption “Pregnant at 18?”. This assumption on the cover led Taylor to consider it as a form of punishment.

Taylor Swift also recalled incidents where she would consider it a pat on the head when somebody would say that she fits a sample size without making any alterations. Taylor also revealed that the change in her body from her 2014-2015 era versus her healthier look during the 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour has been discussed in the Netflix documentary as well. While commenting about this transformation to a healthier lifestyle, she said that if you eat food, have energy, get stronger you can survive during performances for a longer period of time than just feel like passing out after a single performance.

