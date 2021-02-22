Is The Finishers Based On A True Story? Read Here To Find Out

The Finishers is a 2013 French family melodrama film based on true events. The French title of the film is De toutes nos forces which translate to 'with all our strength'. It stars Jacques Gamblin as Paul Amblard and Fabien Héraud as Julien Amblard. Since the movie is French, the names of the characters and the setting are changed to suit the French audience. It was also screened at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival.

The movie is inspired by the real-life story of American father-son duo Rick Hoyt and Dick Hoyt of Team Hoyt. They have participated in several athletic events including the Ironman triathlons and marathons. Here is a look at the father-son duo:

The Finishers story

The Finishers narrates the events of a quadriplegic teen Julien and his father Paul. The father-son duo competes in the Ironman race. Upon Julien's birth, Paul rejects that his son has a handicap and eventually becomes a recluse.

Years later, Julien finds out that his father used to compete in extreme athletic races. He is determined to participate in one such race as well and he starts urging Paul. The movie is a family melodrama that runs high on emotion. With a predictable storyline of grit and determination to overcome all odds, The Finishers is a movie that runs a regular course.

Is The Finishers based on a true story?

The movie takes inspiration from real-life father-son duo Dick and Rick Hoyt. The parents left no stone unturned to give their son the best of everything. The movie shows only one race that started the journey of many more races to come.

The Finishers real story about overcoming all odds and uplifting other along the way has inspired many. Team Hoyt has been awarded several awards and badges of honour for their determination and success. They went on to establish a foundation that helps others facing a similar predicament. The official slogan of their foundation is 'Yes! You Can!'. As of March 2016, Team Hoyt has participated in over 1000 races which include triathlons, marathons and Ironman triathlons.

