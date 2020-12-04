'Sons Of Soil' Review: Kabaddi Docuseries That Focuses On Players & Normalises Failure

The Amazon Original docuseries Sons of Soil is set to take the fans behind the scenes on the journey of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. It is a pro kabaddi team owned by Abhishek Bachchan. The show is an unscripted sports documentary series and is directed by Alex Gale and Omkar Potdar. The docuseries titled Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers has now released on December 4 today on Amazon Prime. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who owns the Jaipur Pink Panthers team, narrates the docuseries. Read on for a detailed Sons of Soil review.

'Sons of Soil' review: What's the plot?

Sons of Soil plot is all about the experience of actor and JPP owner, Abhishek Bachchan, and his experience as he gambles on young, but inexperienced Kabaddi players to win India's biggest Kabbadi competition. This docuseries was filmed while the players were preparing for the Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League in 2019. The docuseries features Abhishek Bachchan, Bunty Walia, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Deepak Hooda, Saurabh Mishra, Deepak Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Srinivas Reddy, and Nilesh Salunke.

What works?

The documentary series showcases the hard work, pressure, challenges and the efforts taken by Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers along with Abhishek Bachchan's support. For those who are unaware of the mechanics of the sport, the docuseries has ample educational and engaging content as far as the sport is concerned. It is commendable that the series sheds light on JPP's failures and showcase their vulnerability to the audience on such a big platform. The platform surely serves as a good stage for all the JPP players as they try to balance their professional and personal lives. Sons of Soil IMDb review is currently at 8.5/10 (based on 6 reviews).

What doesn't work?

The docuseries is well directed and edited, however being unscripted it lacked a boost of thrill that was much needed in this series as it almost rushed to the ending. Things seem a bit repetitive in the narrative of the series. Even though no one can change the facts that the team didn't win at the PKL 2019, however, the ending could have been bigger and mightier without changing the facts.

Final Thoughts

The sports-based docuseries is an honest approach to showcase a team, its players, its founder, and their vulnerabilities on screen. It is the first of its kind docuseries made on a Kabaddi team, and it is therefore special for all those Kabaddi fans who were missing the thrill of the game. The viewers can see an inside view on the players' minds and how they feel when the team is subjected to being a failure. The humanised approach of the docuseries focuses the content more on how the Kabaddi players as an individual put their efforts into the game, and how they have constant support from Abhishek Bachchan, who also serves as the primary narrator of the docuseries.

Rating (out of 5)

3.5

